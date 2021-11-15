Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,616,481 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Americold Realty Trust worth $77,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 76,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

