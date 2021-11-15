Invesco Ltd. Buys 199,651 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 684.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Vail Resorts worth $72,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $354.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

