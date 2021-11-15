Invesco Ltd. Buys 68,726 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.82% of Smartsheet worth $73,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR opened at $72.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

