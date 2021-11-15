Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $67,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.