Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.45% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $68,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

