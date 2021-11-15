Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Vontier worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

