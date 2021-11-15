Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of BCE worth $72,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.93 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

