Invesco Ltd. Has $65.45 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.82% of OneMain worth $65,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

