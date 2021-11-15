Invesco Ltd. Has $67.57 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.42% of SailPoint Technologies worth $67,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $59.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

