Invesco Ltd. Has $67.92 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $67,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

REGI stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,964. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

