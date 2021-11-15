Invesco Ltd. Has $69.86 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Huntsman worth $69,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

