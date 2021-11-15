Invesco Ltd. Has $78.57 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Guidewire Software worth $78,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 173,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $125.21 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

