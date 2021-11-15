Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.93% of Fate Therapeutics worth $76,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 962.7% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 107,930.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

