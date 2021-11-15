Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 11.02% of ReneSola worth $69,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ReneSola by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ReneSola by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 in the last ninety days.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

