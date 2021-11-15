Invesco Ltd. Invests $71.80 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,804,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 over the last 90 days.

NYSE RBLX opened at $107.58 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

