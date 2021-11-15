Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.18% of Crane worth $64,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $108.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

