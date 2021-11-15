Invesco Ltd. Purchases 19,852 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of First Citizens BancShares worth $75,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $836.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $855.40. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.25 and a 1 year high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.