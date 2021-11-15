Invesco Ltd. Purchases 311,455 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $68,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

