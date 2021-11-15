Invesco Ltd. Purchases 710,771 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.49% of HeadHunter Group worth $73,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

