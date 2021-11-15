Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.51% of Hamilton Lane worth $73,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

