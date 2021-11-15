Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.04% of Construction Partners worth $66,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

