Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.09% of RealReal worth $73,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

