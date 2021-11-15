Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.07% of Materialise worth $71,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Materialise by 2,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $25.36 on Monday. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

