Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,019,940 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Vroom worth $73,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 834,580 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM opened at $18.59 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.