Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,039,687 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.33% of Cenovus Energy worth $64,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.