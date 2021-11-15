Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,225 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Service Co. International worth $66,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

