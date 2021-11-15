Invesco Ltd. Sells 132,518 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 132,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of Globus Medical worth $79,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.