Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,409 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.91% of IAA worth $67,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

