Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,547,726 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Qurate Retail worth $69,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

