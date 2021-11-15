Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,268,852 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,268,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 7.58% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $72,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SPH stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $963.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

