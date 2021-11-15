Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,337 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $73,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

