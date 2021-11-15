Invesco Ltd. Sells 351,179 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Peloton Interactive worth $75,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,300 shares of company stock worth $31,643,659. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

