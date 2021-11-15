Invesco Ltd. Sells 397,916 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $74,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.