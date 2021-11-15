Invesco Ltd. Sells 60,138 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $66,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

