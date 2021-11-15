Invesco Ltd. Sells 803,948 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of QIAGEN worth $69,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $53.82 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.