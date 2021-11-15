Invesco Ltd. Sells 92,142 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of XPeng worth $64,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

