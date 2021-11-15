Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lowered by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.