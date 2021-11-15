Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $141.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.