Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 15th (AAVMY, ADOCY, ADRNY, AGL, AIRC, ALFVY, AMPH, AOSL, APPH, ARKAY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 15th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €13.00 ($15.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €11.50 ($13.53).

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $159.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have €79.00 ($92.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

