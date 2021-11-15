Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avantor (AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Avantor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Avantor stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

