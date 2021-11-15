Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avantor (AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Avantor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Avantor stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.