Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BMWYY):

11/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

