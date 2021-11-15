Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

