Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.