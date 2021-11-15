Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the typical volume of 484 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

