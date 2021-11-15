ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0254 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. ION has a total market capitalization of $350,188.68 and $570.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 77.2% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00146650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.10 or 0.00492483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00074429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,673,520 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,520 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

