Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IONKF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. 394,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,252. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.