Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

