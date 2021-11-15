IQeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.01 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and $1.46 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00005120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00221551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086916 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.