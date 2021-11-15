iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.98% of iRobot worth $78,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

iRobot stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

