Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $259.29. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $191.77 and a 1 year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

