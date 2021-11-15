ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 66,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,696,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

